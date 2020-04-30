Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Group Inc.

Capstone Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the period. Paypal makes up about 1.8% of Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Capstone Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Paypal by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 149,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. WT Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,937,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 24,160 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,313,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 12,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 83.9% in the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 91,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,787,000 after buying an additional 41,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $123.58 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.90. The company has a market cap of $141.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $82.07 and a 52 week high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. Macquarie began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $137.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.62.

In related news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total transaction of $9,977,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.63, for a total transaction of $2,415,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 620,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,978,530.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

