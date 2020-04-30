Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Longbow Research raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $81.00. Longbow Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Papa John’s Int’l traded as high as $74.03 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 30102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PZZA. UBS Group began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.07.

In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,423,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,199,000 after buying an additional 502,928 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its stake in Papa John’s Int’l by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 838,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,976,000 after purchasing an additional 347,476 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Papa John’s Int’l during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,975,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 843.2% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 229,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,491,000 after purchasing an additional 205,138 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s Int’l by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 492,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,123,000 after purchasing an additional 194,116 shares during the last quarter.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -287.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.61.

Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

