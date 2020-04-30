Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after Longbow Research raised their price target on the stock from $73.00 to $81.00. Longbow Research currently has a buy rating on the stock. Papa John’s Int’l traded as high as $74.03 and last traded at $72.64, with a volume of 30102 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.73.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PZZA. UBS Group began coverage on Papa John’s Int’l in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 28th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Papa John’s Int’l in a report on Monday, March 9th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Papa John’s Int’l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s Int’l from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s Int’l has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.07.
In other Papa John’s Int’l news, CEO Robert Lynch purchased 7,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.92 per share, for a total transaction of $398,150.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 75,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,226,489.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 17.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of -287.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.61.
Papa John’s Int’l (NASDAQ:PZZA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $417.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.74 million. Papa John’s Int’l had a net margin of 0.30% and a negative return on equity of 15.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Papa John’s Int’l, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Papa John’s Int’l Company Profile (NASDAQ:PZZA)
Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.
