Osram Licht (OSAGF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th.

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $966.66 million during the quarter. Osram Licht had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 9.91%.

OTCMKTS:OSAGF opened at $40.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Osram Licht has a one year low of $24.70 and a one year high of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $44.61.

A number of analysts have commented on OSAGF shares. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Osram Licht in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osram Licht from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th.

About Osram Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Specialty Lighting, and Lighting Solutions & Systems. The company manufactures light-emitting diodes (LEDs) that are used in general lighting, automotive, consumer, and industrial applications, as well as infrared, laser, and optical sensors for the automotive, smartphone, wearable, general lighting, industrial lighting, and projection sectors, as well as lighting for plants.

