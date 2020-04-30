Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC decreased its stake in shares of Orthopediatrics Corp (NASDAQ:KIDS) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,404 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Orthopediatrics worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Orthopediatrics by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Orthopediatrics by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Orthopediatrics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KIDS. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine raised Orthopediatrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised Orthopediatrics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orthopediatrics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of KIDS stock opened at $48.57 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.38. Orthopediatrics Corp has a one year low of $28.19 and a one year high of $51.48. The firm has a market cap of $815.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.23 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 6.59.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.11). Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 18.93% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $18.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics Corp will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

