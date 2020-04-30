Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $322.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $365.94 million. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 64.30%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE OEC opened at $9.37 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $579.32 million, a PE ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Orion Engineered Carbons’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Orion Engineered Carbons’s payout ratio is presently 42.78%.

In related news, VP Carlos Quinones purchased 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $47,664.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $527,997.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick F. Tuttle purchased 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, with a total value of $59,287.50. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,850 shares of company stock worth $184,862.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OEC. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; and various conductive carbon black grades for use in polymer and printing applications, as well as in silicon, non-woven textile, building material, battery electrodes metallurgical, agrochemical, and carbon brush applications.

