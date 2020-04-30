Oppenheimer Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Oppenheimer restated their buy rating on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $350.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Nomura Securities restated a sell rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $277.74.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $298.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $256.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.96. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $132.60 and a 1-year high of $316.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.67 and a quick ratio of 7.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James C. Gaither sold 15,669 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.41, for a total transaction of $4,221,385.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,359.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $5,939,295.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 125,829 shares of company stock worth $32,834,702. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 168,761 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in NVIDIA by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,980 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,814,480,000 after acquiring an additional 210,550 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 34,069 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

