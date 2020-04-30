ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.49% from the company’s previous close.

OKE has been the subject of several other research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on ONEOK from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group cut ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird cut ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Edward Jones raised ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.37.

Get ONEOK alerts:

NYSE:OKE opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. ONEOK has a fifty-two week low of $12.16 and a fifty-two week high of $78.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 20.52% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman John William Gibson bought 12,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.11 per share, for a total transaction of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian L. Derksen bought 8,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.70 per share, with a total value of $197,490.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,260. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 156,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,513,025. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in ONEOK by 26.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the third quarter worth $3,472,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 237.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $85,683,000 after purchasing an additional 817,877 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.