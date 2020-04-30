OGE Energy (OGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect OGE Energy to post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. OGE Energy has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 2.19-2.31 EPS and its FY20 guidance at $1.72-$1.78 EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.10). OGE Energy had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 10.64%. The business had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect OGE Energy to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $32.51 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.86. OGE Energy has a 1 year low of $23.00 and a 1 year high of $46.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.3875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Barclays reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.57.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis acquired 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,062.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

