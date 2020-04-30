Oaktree Strategic Income (OCSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. The business had revenue of $11.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.19 million. On average, analysts expect Oaktree Strategic Income to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OCSI stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. Oaktree Strategic Income has a twelve month low of $4.28 and a twelve month high of $8.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.11%.

In related news, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,272.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson acquired 14,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $99,984.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 55,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,580.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 29,845 shares of company stock worth $219,105. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

