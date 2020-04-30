Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oaktree Strategic Income Corporation is a specialty finance company dedicated to providing customized capital solutions to middle-market companies. The firm seeks to generate stable, current income by providing innovative first-lien financing solutions to companies across a wide variety of industries. The company is regulated as a business development company, or a BDC, under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. Oaktree Strategic Income is managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. “

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:OCSI opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.69. The stock has a market cap of $183.58 million, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.82. Oaktree Strategic Income has a 1-year low of $4.28 and a 1-year high of $8.81.

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). Oaktree Strategic Income had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 52.65%. The firm had revenue of $11.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.19 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Oaktree Strategic Income will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Oaktree Strategic Income news, COO Mathew Pendo purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, for a total transaction of $30,440.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 17,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Craig A. Jacobson purchased 14,345 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $99,984.65. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 55,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,580.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 29,845 shares of company stock worth $219,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the first quarter worth $293,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in Oaktree Strategic Income during the 4th quarter worth $296,000. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 94,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 19,802 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 20,382 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income in the 1st quarter valued at $995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.57% of the company’s stock.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

