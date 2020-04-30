NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Trading 8.6% Higher After Analyst Upgrade

NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)’s share price shot up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $105.00 to $111.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. NXP Semiconductors traded as high as $107.83 and last traded at $106.77, 6,470,670 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 78% from the average session volume of 3,637,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.34.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NXPI. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet raised NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $129.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.75.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 6,081 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 268.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 8,570 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,752,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,320 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $12,385,000 after purchasing an additional 10,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 2.76%. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.66%.

About NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.