NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 85.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,704 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 270,640 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total transaction of $5,758,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock opened at $298.46 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $256.09 and a 200-day moving average of $238.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $132.60 and a 12-month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $178.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.62, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Cascend Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.74.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

