Nuformix (LON:NFX) Shares Down 9.8%

Nuformix PLC (LON:NFX) dropped 9.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 5.33 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5.90 ($0.08), approximately 11,540,064 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 921% from the average daily volume of 1,130,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.54 ($0.09).

The stock has a market cap of $28.43 million and a P/E ratio of -29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 7.17.

Nuformix Company Profile (LON:NFX)

Nuformix plc develops pharmaceutical products using its cocrystal technology in the United Kingdom. Its lead programs include NXP001, which is used for oncology supportive care; and NXP002 for use in the treatment of fibrosis. The company is also developing NXP003, which is under the pre-clinical stage for the treatment of anti-inflammatory diseases.

