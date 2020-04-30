Novartis (VTX:NOVN) Given a CHF 90 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Novartis (VTX:NOVN) received a CHF 90 target price from analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NOVN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a CHF 70 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Liberum Capital set a CHF 100 target price on shares of Novartis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 113 price target on shares of Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 96 price objective on Novartis and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 100 target price on Novartis and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of CHF 93.46.

Novartis has a 1 year low of CHF 72.45 and a 1 year high of CHF 88.30.

