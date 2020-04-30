NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is an oil and gas company. It engaged in the production, development and exploration of oil and gas primarily in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company’s principal producing asset consists of Nostrum in the Chinarevskoye field. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC is based in Amsterdam, Netherlands. “

OTCMKTS:NSTRY opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day moving average of $0.39. NOSTRUM OIL & G/ADR has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $50,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.92.

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas exploration company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

