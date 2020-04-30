Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,650 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 430 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 10,741 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total value of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares in the company, valued at $1,446,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jason Andrew Zampi sold 1,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.45, for a total transaction of $269,811.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC stock opened at $180.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 1-year low of $112.62 and a 1-year high of $219.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $148.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.31.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of several research reports. Cfra reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.48.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

