Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

Get Noodles & Co alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on Noodles & Co from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Noodles & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.44.

NDLS opened at $6.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 211.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Co will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 486,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,920 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Co during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Co Company Profile

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Noodles & Co (NDLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Noodles & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noodles & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.