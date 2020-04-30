Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal (OTCMKTS:NISTF) Trading Down 42.3%

Shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp (OTCMKTS:NISTF) traded down 42.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.97 and last traded at $7.97, 270 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.81.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication, Engineering and Construction, Chemicals, New materials, and System Solutions. The company offers steel plates; hot- and cold-rolled steel sheets and coils, coated steel sheets, color coated steel sheets, electrolytic tin plates, and electrical steel sheets; bar and rod materials; and structural steel products.

