NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 93.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 344,911 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $5,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after buying an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,472,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,875,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,479,000 after purchasing an additional 118,311 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,382,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,177,000 after purchasing an additional 148,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in NextEra Energy by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,588,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,920,000 after purchasing an additional 305,178 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NEE opened at $235.13 on Thursday. NextEra Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $174.80 and a 12-month high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $229.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEE. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley cut NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Joseph T. Kelliher sold 14,330 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.15, for a total transaction of $3,555,989.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,555.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David L. Porges acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $274.67 per share, for a total transaction of $824,010.00. Insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock worth $4,750,035 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

