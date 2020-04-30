Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextDecade Corporation is a development and management company of land-based and floating LNG projects primarily in the global integrated natural gas industry. It principally focuses on a land-based project on the U.S. Gulf Coast called Rio Grande LNG in Brownsville, Texas. NextDecade Corporation is based in The Woodlands, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NEXT stock opened at $1.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.90 million, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 1.13. Nextdecade has a 52-week low of $1.20 and a 52-week high of $6.78.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Equities analysts anticipate that Nextdecade will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Nextdecade by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 6,913 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextdecade by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 995.5% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdecade by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 4,177 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

