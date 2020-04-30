NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR (OTCMKTS:NCMGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $21.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “NEWCREST MINING LIMITED is Australia’s largest gold producer and one of the world’s top ten gold mining companies by production, reserves and market capitalisation. Newcrest has a portfolio of low cost, long life operating mines, a strong pipeline of growth projects and highly prospective brown and greenfield exploration projects. The company has a substantial reserve and resource base combined with a long reserve life. Low gearing and a strong balance sheet places the company in a good position to fund major development projects and to capitalise on external growth opportunities. In addition, Newcrest is currently exploring for gold and gold-copper deposits in Australia, Indonesia, Fiji, the United States, Peru and Chile. The world class exploration team has an enviable track record of discovery as all Newcrest’s mining projects were discovered by the company. “

Several other analysts have also commented on NCMGY. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. CIBC upgraded shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

OTCMKTS:NCMGY opened at $18.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.47. NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $26.45.

NEWCREST MNG LT/ADR Company Profile

Newcrest Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, mine development, mine operation, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrates. It is also involved in the exploration of silver deposits. The company primarily owns and operates mines and projects located in Cadia and Telfer, Australia; Lihir, Papua New Guinea; Gosowong, Indonesia; Bonikro, Cote d'Ivoire; and other projects.

