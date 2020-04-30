New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL) Trading Down 20%

New York Health Care, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBAL) shares fell 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.00 and last traded at $0.00, 9,525 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 79% from the average session volume of 45,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

About New York Health Care (OTCMKTS:BBAL)

New York Health Care, Inc operates as a home care services agency primarily in New York. The company offers various home care services, such as companionship services, homemaker/housekeeper staff, professional and practical nurses, home health aides, care givers, geriatric care, and dementia and alzheimer care services.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for New York Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.