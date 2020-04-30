New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Trading 8.2% Higher After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)’s stock price traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $11.63 and last traded at $11.13, 5,421,178 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 5% from the average session volume of 5,179,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.29.

The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $261.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.43 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.40% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised New York Community Bancorp from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $9.75 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $29,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in New York Community Bancorp by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 145,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $1,814,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,085,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,042,000 after purchasing an additional 85,981 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 61.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Dogs of the Dow

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.