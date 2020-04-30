New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) Price Target Raised to $9.00

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the investment management company’s stock.

NMFC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on New Mountain Finance from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price target on the stock. National Securities raised New Mountain Finance from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Mountain Finance from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of New Mountain Finance from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.85.

NMFC opened at $7.72 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $708.78 million, a P/E ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.11. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The investment management company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $73.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.81 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 40.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other New Mountain Finance news, insider James Stone purchased 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.02 per share, for a total transaction of $41,664.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein purchased 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 193,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921 over the last ninety days. 9.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $1,877,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of New Mountain Finance by 278.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 242,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 178,484 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 24.0% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,631 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 58,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 85,518 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 5,408 shares during the last quarter. 36.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

