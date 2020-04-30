New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $1.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.81% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised New Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CIBC raised shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $0.40 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.95.

New Gold stock opened at $0.86 on Thursday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.20.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02).

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of New Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in New Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in New Gold during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of New Gold by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 12,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 96.5% in the 4th quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 61,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.53% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's operating properties include the Rainy River project located in Ontario, Canada; the New Afton project located near Kamloops, British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine located in the state of San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

