NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NetSol Technologies is a multinational provider of enterprise software and IT services to the financial services industry. NetSol helps clients to identify, evaluate and implement technology solutions to meet their strategic business challenges and maximize their bottom line. By utilizing its worldwide resources, NetSol delivers high-quality, cost-effective equipment and vehicle finance portfolio management solutions. The Company also delivers managed IT services ranging from consulting and application development to systems integration and development outsourcing. NetSol’s commitment to quality is demonstrated by its achievement of both ISO 9001 and SEI (Software Engineering Institute) CMMi (Capability Maturity Model) Level 5 assessment, a distinction shared by only 94 companies worldwide. The Company’s clients include global automakers, financial institutions, technology companies and governmental agencies. “

Get NetSol Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of NTWK stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. NetSol Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.00 and a 1 year high of $7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 million, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. NetSol Technologies had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetSol Technologies will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 24,123.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 24,123 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in NetSol Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 114,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 540,444 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 26,631 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. It also provides system integration, consulting, and IT products and services. The company offers NetSol Financial Suite (NFS), an end-to-end solution covering leasing and finance cycle for the asset finance industry; and NFS Ascent platform, a lease accounting and contract processing engine.

Further Reading: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NetSol Technologies (NTWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NetSol Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetSol Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.