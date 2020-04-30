Nestlé (VTX:NESN) Given a CHF 79 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Nestlé (VTX:NESN) has been assigned a CHF 79 target price by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC set a CHF 102 target price on shares of Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 120 price objective on Nestlé and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley set a CHF 110 target price on Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on Nestlé and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a CHF 105 price objective on shares of Nestlé and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of CHF 105.50.

Nestlé has a 12-month low of CHF 73.34 and a 12-month high of CHF 86.40.

Nestle SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company. The Company’s segments are Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa (EMENA); Zone Americas (AMS); Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa (AOA); Nestle Waters; Nestle Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Company operates in the United States, Greater China Region, Switzerland and Rest of the World.

