Neil Harrington Acquires 16,932 Shares of McBride plc (LON:MCB) Stock

McBride plc (LON:MCB) insider Neil Harrington acquired 16,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5,870 ($77.22) per share, for a total transaction of £993,908.40 ($1,307,430.15).

LON:MCB opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.85 million and a PE ratio of 42.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 59.38 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 69.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.71. McBride plc has a 12 month low of GBX 45.90 ($0.60) and a 12 month high of GBX 111.20 ($1.46).

MCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on McBride from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McBride in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers in the United Kingdom, other regions in Europe, and Asia. The company offers various household products, such as laundry products, including laundry powder tablets, liquid gels, and laundry liquid sachets; dishwashing products comprising washing up liquids and machine dishwashing powders, tablets, and gels; household cleaners consisting of bathroom, kitchen, glass, ceramic hobs, antibacterial, and multisurface cleaners; toilet cleaners and descaling products; and air freshener products, such as time release sprays, gel air fresheners, plug-in fresheners, sprays, diffusers, and candles.

