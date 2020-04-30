Needham & Company LLC Trims Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Target Price to $168.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $181.00 to $168.00 in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Splunk from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $140.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.87 and a beta of 1.64. Splunk has a 52-week low of $93.92 and a 52-week high of $176.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Splunk will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $426,440.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 182,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,755,484.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 1,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $183,678.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,781,007.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 107,003 shares of company stock valued at $13,449,538. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 198 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 494 shares of the software company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,755 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Splunk by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Splunk by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

