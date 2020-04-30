National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $21.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “National General Holdings Corp. is a specialty personal lines insurance holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial automobile insurance, recreational vehicle and motorcycle insurance, supplemental health insurance products and other niche insurance products. It operates in two segments, Property and Casualty and Accident and Health. The Property and Casualty segment offers standard and preferred automobile and sub-standard automobile insurance policies; Recreational vehicle insurance policies; commercial automobile insurance policies; and motorcycle insurance policies for various types of motorcycles, as well as golf carts and all-terrain vehicles. The Accident and Health segment provides accident and non-major medical health insurance products. National General Holdings Corp. is headquartered in New York. “

NGHC has been the subject of several other reports. BidaskClub upgraded National General from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of National General from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of National General in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of National General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

NGHC opened at $19.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.94 and its 200-day moving average is $20.29. National General has a 1-year low of $11.82 and a 1-year high of $25.39.

National General (NASDAQ:NGHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. National General had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that National General will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGHC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National General by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 122,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,696,000 after purchasing an additional 60,535 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in National General by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of National General by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 130,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National General by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,176,000 after purchasing an additional 77,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in National General by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 359,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,943,000 after purchasing an additional 73,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

National General Holdings Corp., a specialty personal lines insurance holding company, provides various insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Luxembourg, and Sweden. The company's Property and Casualty segment offers standard, preferred, and nonstandard automobile insurance products; and recreational vehicle (RV) insurance products that carry RV-specific endorsements comprising automatic personal effects coverage, optional replacement cost coverage, RV storage coverage, and full-time liability coverage.

