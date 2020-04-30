MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MSA Safety Inc. is engaged in the development, manufacture and supply of safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures. The company’s core product lines include self-contained breathing apparatus, fixed gas and flame detection systems, handheld gas detection instruments, industrial and fire service head protection products and fall protection devices. It serves a broad range of industries, including the oil, gas and petrochemical industry, the fire service, construction, mining and general industry. MSA Safety Inc., formerly known as Mine Safety Appliances Company, is headquartered in Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MSA Safety from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of MSA Safety in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.67.

Shares of MSA stock opened at $104.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.50. MSA Safety has a twelve month low of $83.57 and a twelve month high of $142.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.13.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.23. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $341.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that MSA Safety will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MSA Safety news, Chairman William M. Lambert sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $817,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 24,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 6,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $808,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,144 shares of company stock worth $7,640,110. 9.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the fourth quarter worth $54,899,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,228,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $155,176,000 after acquiring an additional 199,030 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 624.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,496,000 after acquiring an additional 130,288 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of MSA Safety by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 674,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,274,000 after acquiring an additional 52,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in MSA Safety by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 182,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 46,440 shares during the last quarter. 78.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, utilities, and mining industries worldwide. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's core product offerings include permanently installed fixed gas and flame detection instruments, such as permanently installed gas detection monitoring systems, and flame detectors and open-path infrared gas detectors, as well as replacement components and related services to detect the presence or absence of various gases in the air.

