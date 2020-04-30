Motorola Solutions (MSI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th. Analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 136.86% and a net margin of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.63 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Motorola Solutions to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $148.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.72. Motorola Solutions has a twelve month low of $120.77 and a twelve month high of $187.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.38, for a total transaction of $16,594,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $189,036.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,088 shares of company stock valued at $28,987,460 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Motorola Solutions from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.66.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

