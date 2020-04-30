Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) a CHF 370 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a CHF 370 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine (VTX:ROG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 400 price target on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group set a CHF 350 price objective on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 375 target price on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank set a CHF 350 price target on Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 target price on shares of Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of CHF 352.27.

Get Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine alerts:

Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine has a 12 month low of CHF 214.30 and a 12 month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company's Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holding Ltd. Genussscheine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.