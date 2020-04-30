Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $7.00 price objective on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on MR. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Montage Resources from $2.60 to $2.40 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Montage Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $2.75 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Roth Capital upgraded Montage Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut Montage Resources from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on Montage Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Montage Resources currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.46.

Get Montage Resources alerts:

Montage Resources stock opened at $6.55 on Friday. Montage Resources has a 52 week low of $1.99 and a 52 week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.55 million, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.60.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.57. Montage Resources had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $174.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.99 million. Research analysts forecast that Montage Resources will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Montage Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Montage Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 478.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 310,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Montage Resources by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 300,207 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 9,485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Montage Resources Company Profile

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.