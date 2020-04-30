Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Trading Up 6.4% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) were up 6.4% during trading on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $208.81 and last traded at $203.55, approximately 850,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 116% from the average daily volume of 393,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.31.

The semiconductor company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 15.07% and a net margin of 17.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.05%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.22.

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 49,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $9,095,276.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 347,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,216,415.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 12,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.75, for a total transaction of $2,222,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,415,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $49,446,302 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 95.8% during the first quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 4,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 7,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 19.5% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 108,636 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,192,000 after purchasing an additional 17,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 57,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares in the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $167.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.35. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.89, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

