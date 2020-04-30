Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 453.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,171 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,492,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,183,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after buying an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth $3,053,000. 78.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $51.05 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.61. Mondelez International Inc has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $59.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.70.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 14.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total value of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.