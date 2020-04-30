MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Trading 10.4% Higher After Earnings Beat

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)’s stock price was up 10.4% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $110.75 and last traded at $107.95, approximately 1,149,404 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 140% from the average daily volume of 478,921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.75.

The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.30. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $535.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of MKS Instruments in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on MKS Instruments from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, BidaskClub cut MKS Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. MKS Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.56.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.45, for a total value of $25,005.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,208.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,326,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,484,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 324,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 647,235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,202,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

About MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vacuum and Analysis, and Light and Motion. The Vacuum and Analysis segment offers analytical and control solutions, including gas analyzers, automation control products, I/O modules, automation software, and precision machined components and electromechanical assemblies; direct and indirect pressure measurement and integrated process solutions; and materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems to provide customers with control capabilities that are optimized for a given application.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.