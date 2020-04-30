Mirada (LON:MIRA) Trading 5.6% Higher

Mirada Plc. (LON:MIRA) traded up 5.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 123.46 ($1.62) and last traded at GBX 95 ($1.25), 11,415 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 92% from the average session volume of 143,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90 ($1.18).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 86.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 119.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 million and a P/E ratio of -16.67.

About Mirada (LON:MIRA)

Mirada Plc provides products and services for digital TV operators and broadcast in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Digital TV & Broadcast and Mobile. The company offers Iris end-to-end software solution that provides a platform to discover and consume broadcast and Internet-based content to clients' subscribers; Iris Service Delivery Platform, which provides access to configuration settings, statistics, content management, and other features; and Inspire UI, a user interface for various platforms, including smartphones, tablets, and PCs.

