Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) Trading 6.8% Higher

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd (CVE:MMV) shares traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.32, 424,325 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 46% from the average session volume of 290,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.06 million and a PE ratio of -19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.35.

Get Mineral Mountain Resources alerts:

Mineral Mountain Resources (CVE:MMV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Mineral Mountain Resources Ltd., a mining company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in North America. The company primarily explores for gold. Its principal project is the Rochford gold project that consists of 345 unpatented mineral claims covering an area of 5,447 acres located in the Black Hills of South Dakota, the United States.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mineral Mountain Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineral Mountain Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.