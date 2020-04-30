Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stake Lifted by Benson Investment Management Company Inc.

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,908 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $6,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $177.43 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $119.01 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54. The company has a market cap of $1,349.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $186.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Microsoft to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.42.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.