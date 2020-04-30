Micropac Industries (OTCMKTS:MPAD) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Micropac Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MPAD) traded down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.83 and last traded at $13.00, 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 11% from the average session volume of 2,014 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62.

Micropac Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MPAD)

Micropac Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various types of microelectronic circuits, solid state relays, power controllers, and optoelectronic components and assemblies. The company's products and technologies include custom design hybrid microelectronic circuits; solid state relays and power controllers; custom optoelectronic assemblies and components; optocouplers; light-emitting diodes; hall-effect sensors; displays; power operational amplifiers; fiber optic components and assemblies; high temperature products; and radiation tolerant electronics.

