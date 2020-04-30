Michael Peagram Buys 10,000 Shares of Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) Stock

Quixant PLC (LON:QXT) insider Michael Peagram purchased 10,000 shares of Quixant stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,865.82).

Shares of Quixant stock opened at GBX 94 ($1.24) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.58. Quixant PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 317.30 ($4.17). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 78.68 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 168.97.

QXT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. FinnCap restated a “corporate” rating on shares of Quixant in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Quixant to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

