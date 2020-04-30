Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) Trading 9.2% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $96.29 and last traded at $92.80, 839,704 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 99% from the average session volume of 421,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 8.55%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MRCY shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.29.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $487,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last three months, insiders sold 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,934 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,763,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in Mercury Systems by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,469,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,415,000 after purchasing an additional 9,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Mercury Systems by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,025,000 after purchasing an additional 16,456 shares during the last quarter. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.26. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

