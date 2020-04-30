Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 86.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,171 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

MRK opened at $80.77 on Thursday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.66 and its 200-day moving average is $84.02. The company has a market capitalization of $213.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.41% and a net margin of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Argus cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

