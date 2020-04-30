Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Bruderman Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 110,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 3.2% of Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bruderman Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRK. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $213.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.25 and a 1 year high of $92.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.02.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MRK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

