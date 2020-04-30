Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Shares Up 7.2% on Strong Earnings

Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) shot up 7.2% during trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $285.00 and last traded at $283.69, 8,498,935 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 30% from the average session volume of 6,533,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $264.60.

The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 150.46% and a net margin of 48.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MA. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $316.04.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 38,536 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.02, for a total value of $12,409,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 111,370,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,863,676,217.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $265.00 per share, with a total value of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 120.0% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $251.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.93. The firm has a market cap of $266.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

