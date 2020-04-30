Martin Diggle Sells 1,500,000 Shares of Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) Stock

Scancell Holdings Plc (LON:SCLP) insider Martin Diggle sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £120,000 ($157,853.20).

LON:SCLP opened at GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 million and a PE ratio of -7.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.95. Scancell Holdings Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3 ($0.04) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 10 ($0.13).

Scancell (LON:SCLP) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported GBX (0.56) (($0.01)) earnings per share for the quarter.

Scancell Holdings plc engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer in the United Kingdom. The company's products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma.

