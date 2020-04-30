MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

News stories about MARKS & SPENCER/S (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MARKS & SPENCER/S earned a media sentiment score of -2.70 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MAKSY. Citigroup lowered MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas cut shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised MARKS & SPENCER/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of MAKSY stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.51. MARKS & SPENCER/S has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $7.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

