Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Shares Up 17.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) rose 17.2% on Wednesday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $4.50 to $5.00. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Marathon Oil traded as high as $5.88 and last traded at $5.85, approximately 48,787,825 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 45% from the average daily volume of 33,571,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.99.

MRO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Argus lowered Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Marathon Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James downgraded Marathon Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.05.

In other Marathon Oil news, CEO Lee M. Tillman bought 56,600 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,628.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,108,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,895.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Patrick Wagner bought 15,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.31 per share, for a total transaction of $49,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 223,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,169.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 99,100 shares of company stock valued at $362,278. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRO. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 158.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 7,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,619 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 2.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

