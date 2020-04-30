Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Getting Extremely Negative News Coverage, Study Shows

Media coverage about Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) has been trending extremely negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Main Street Capital earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NYSE:MAIN opened at $26.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Main Street Capital has a 1 year low of $14.11 and a 1 year high of $45.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.89.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 53.24%. The business had revenue of $60.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.40%.

MAIN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

In other Main Street Capital news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,892.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dwayne L. Hyzak bought 1,700 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.13 per share, with a total value of $25,721.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 364,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,518,531.33. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 11,850 shares of company stock valued at $223,853. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

